How to Watch the Lightning vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Islanders (39-30-9) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-27-6) on Thursday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Check out the Islanders-Lightning game on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Lightning vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/1/2023
|Lightning
|Islanders
|5-0 TB
|10/22/2022
|Lightning
|Islanders
|5-3 TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning's total of 235 goals allowed (3.0 per game) is 13th in the NHL.
- The Lightning are seventh in the league in scoring (267 goals, 3.4 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|78
|30
|76
|106
|92
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|78
|47
|41
|88
|42
|47
|50.8%
|Steven Stamkos
|77
|33
|47
|80
|51
|26
|54%
|Alex Killorn
|78
|25
|36
|61
|54
|39
|100%
|Brandon Hagel
|78
|28
|33
|61
|45
|87
|28.8%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have conceded 209 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Islanders' 226 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Islanders have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 30 goals over that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|78
|32
|37
|69
|39
|46
|46.5%
|Bo Horvat
|75
|37
|28
|65
|35
|38
|56.6%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|78
|27
|22
|49
|33
|23
|53.1%
|Noah Dobson
|74
|13
|30
|43
|48
|38
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.