Lightning vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Islanders (39-30-9) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-27-6) at UBS Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Islanders fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Lightning are coming off a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers.
Lightning vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-115)
|Lightning (-105)
|5.5
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have been made an underdog 15 times this season, and won six, or 40.0%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 6-9, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Lightning have a 51.2% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 50 of 78 games this season.
Lightning vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|226 (23rd)
|Goals
|267 (7th)
|209 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|235 (13th)
|33 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|67 (3rd)
|39 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (17th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay has hit the over in five of its last 10 outings.
- The Lightning and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.7 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Lightning's 267 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the NHL.
- The Lightning have given up 235 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th.
- They have a +32 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.
