The Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30), on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Amway Center, go up against the Orlando Magic (34-45). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Magic are being outscored by two points per game with a -156 scoring differential overall. They put up 112 points per game (26th in the NBA) and give up 114 per contest (16th in the league).

The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game, with a +428 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.4 points per game (24th in NBA) and give up 107.1 per contest (first in league).

These teams score 224.4 points per game combined, 6.9 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 221.1 points per game combined, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Orlando has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Cleveland has won 41 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.

Magic and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic - - - Cavaliers +4500 +1600 -

