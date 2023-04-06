After going 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: BSSE

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (eight) this season while batting .308 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 66th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Olson has had a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits three times (50.0%).

He has homered in two of six games played this year, and in 10.7% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (50.0%), Olson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of six games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

