On Thursday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .304 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Arcia has picked up a hit in five games this season (83.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Arcia has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings