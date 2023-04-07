John Collins and his Atlanta Hawks teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 134-116 win over the Wizards (his last action) Collins put up 23 points.

In this article, we look at Collins' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.0 14.2 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 5.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA 19.5 20.7 21.6 PR -- 19.5 20.1 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.6



John Collins Insights vs. the 76ers

Collins is responsible for taking 9.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

He's taken 3.3 threes per game, or 9.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.7 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.7 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.2 assists per game.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

John Collins vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 32 13 8 3 1 4 2 11/12/2022 33 6 6 0 0 1 0 11/10/2022 26 11 4 2 0 0 1

