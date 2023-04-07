The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) play the Orlando Magic (34-46) as heavy, 12.5-point favorites on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

Magic vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and BSFL
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -12.5 -

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • In the Magic's 80 games with a set total, 40 have hit the over (50%).
  • Orlando has a 45-34-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Magic have come away with 24 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Orlando has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.
  • Orlando has an implied victory probability of 13.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Magic vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Magic Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 0 0% 113.6 225.4 112.6 226.6 226.8
Magic 0 0% 111.8 225.4 114 226.6 225.2

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • Orlando has a 7-2 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Four of the Magic's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Orlando has a lower winning percentage at home (.537, 22-18-0 record) than on the road (.590, 23-16-0).
  • The Magic's 111.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 112.6 the Nets give up to opponents.
  • Orlando is 31-9 against the spread and 25-16 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.

Magic vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nets and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 42-38 1-0 36-44
Magic 45-34 1-0 40-40

Magic vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nets Magic
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 111.8
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
26-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-9
28-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-16
112.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 114
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
26-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-11
30-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-15

