Magic vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) play the Orlando Magic (34-46) as heavy, 12.5-point favorites on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.
Magic vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-12.5
|-
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- In the Magic's 80 games with a set total, 40 have hit the over (50%).
- Orlando has a 45-34-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Magic have come away with 24 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Orlando has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.
- Orlando has an implied victory probability of 13.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Magic vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|0
|0%
|113.6
|225.4
|112.6
|226.6
|226.8
|Magic
|0
|0%
|111.8
|225.4
|114
|226.6
|225.2
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has a 7-2 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Four of the Magic's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Orlando has a lower winning percentage at home (.537, 22-18-0 record) than on the road (.590, 23-16-0).
- The Magic's 111.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 112.6 the Nets give up to opponents.
- Orlando is 31-9 against the spread and 25-16 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.
Magic vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|42-38
|1-0
|36-44
|Magic
|45-34
|1-0
|40-40
Magic vs. Nets Point Insights
|Nets
|Magic
|113.6
|111.8
|18
|26
|26-12
|31-9
|28-10
|25-16
|112.6
|114
|8
|16
|26-14
|31-11
|30-10
|28-15
