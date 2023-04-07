The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) play the Orlando Magic (34-46) as heavy, 12.5-point favorites on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

Magic vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -12.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Betting Records & Stats

In the Magic's 80 games with a set total, 40 have hit the over (50%).

Orlando has a 45-34-0 record against the spread this year.

The Magic have come away with 24 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Orlando has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +650.

Orlando has an implied victory probability of 13.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Magic vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Magic Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 0 0% 113.6 225.4 112.6 226.6 226.8 Magic 0 0% 111.8 225.4 114 226.6 225.2

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has a 7-2 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

Four of the Magic's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Orlando has a lower winning percentage at home (.537, 22-18-0 record) than on the road (.590, 23-16-0).

The Magic's 111.8 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 112.6 the Nets give up to opponents.

Orlando is 31-9 against the spread and 25-16 overall when it scores more than 112.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Magic vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nets and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 42-38 1-0 36-44 Magic 45-34 1-0 40-40

Magic vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nets Magic 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 26-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-9 28-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-16 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 114 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 26-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-11 30-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.