The Orlando Magic's (34-46) injury report has seven players listed as they ready for a Friday, April 7 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (44-36) at Barclays Center. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET.

The Magic dropped their most recent outing 118-94 against the Cavaliers on Thursday. Jalen Suggs scored 22 points in the Magic's loss, leading the team.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Moritz Wagner C Out Ankle 10.5 4.5 1.5 Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hip 15.5 8.8 2.3 Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5.0 4.0 0.5 Markelle Fultz PG Questionable Knee 14.2 4.0 5.8 Gary Harris SG Questionable Abductor 8.3 2.0 1.2 Franz Wagner SF Questionable Ankle 18.8 4.1 3.6 Paolo Banchero SF Questionable Back 20.0 6.9 3.7

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out For Season (Knee)

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSFL

Magic Season Insights

The Magic's 111.8 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 112.6 the Nets allow.

Orlando is 25-16 when it scores more than 112.6 points.

In their past 10 games, the Magic are scoring 112.9 points per contest, 1.1 more than their season average (111.8).

Orlando makes 10.7 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA). It is making 2.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.0 per game at 35.2%.

The Magic rank 27th in the league averaging 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 12th, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Magic vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -11.5 218.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.