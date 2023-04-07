The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) take on the Orlando Magic (34-46) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at Barclays Center. Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets and Cole Anthony of the Magic are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Magic's Last Game

The Magic dropped their most recent game to the Cavaliers, 118-94, on Thursday. Jalen Suggs was their leading scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Suggs 22 5 4 0 1 5 Bol Bol 18 8 3 0 0 1 Jay Scrubb 11 5 1 2 0 2

Magic Players to Watch

Anthony is putting up 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Bol Bol is averaging 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 56% of his shots from the field.

Suggs is putting up 10 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3 assists per game, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 4.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 54.4% of his shots from the floor.

Caleb Houstan is putting up 3.4 points, 2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 35.8% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 17.1 7.8 4.3 0.5 0.7 1.2 Franz Wagner 17.4 4.8 4.2 1.4 0.3 1.3 Wendell Carter Jr. 14.7 8.1 1.5 1 0.7 2.1 Markelle Fultz 14.7 3.2 5.9 1.3 0.7 0.6 Cole Anthony 14.8 5.4 3.1 0.7 0.4 1.5

