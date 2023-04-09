Eddie Rosario -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on April 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has a double and a walk while batting .190.
  • Rosario has had a base hit in three of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
  • Rosario has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
  • The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo (1-0) takes the mound for the Padres to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
