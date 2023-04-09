Magic vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena, the Orlando Magic (34-47) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Miami Heat (43-38). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSFL.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Magic matchup.
Magic vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Magic vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-5)
|-
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Heat (-5.5)
|-
|-210
|+170
|Tipico
|Heat (-5.5)
|-
|-210
|+180
Magic vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat average 109.3 points per game (30th in the league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a -39 scoring differential overall.
- The Magic put up 111.4 points per game (26th in league) while giving up 113.9 per contest (15th in NBA). They have a -197 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.
- Miami is 29-48-4 ATS this season.
- Orlando has compiled a 45-33-3 record against the spread this year.
Magic and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Magic
|-
|-
|-
|Heat
|+18000
|+6000
|-751
