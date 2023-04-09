On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena, the Orlando Magic (34-47) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Miami Heat (43-38). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSUN and BSFL.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Magic matchup.

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSFL

BSSUN and BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Magic vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat average 109.3 points per game (30th in the league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a -39 scoring differential overall.

The Magic put up 111.4 points per game (26th in league) while giving up 113.9 per contest (15th in NBA). They have a -197 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Miami is 29-48-4 ATS this season.

Orlando has compiled a 45-33-3 record against the spread this year.

Magic and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic - - - Heat +18000 +6000 -751

Looking to place a futures bet on the Magic? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.