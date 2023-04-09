The Orlando Magic (34-47) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report, including Paolo Banchero, as they ready for their Sunday, April 9 game against the Miami Heat (43-38) at FTX Arena, which tips at 1:00 PM ET.

The Magic fell in their last game 101-84 against the Nets on Friday. Cole Anthony scored 14 points in the Magic's loss, leading the team.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Moritz Wagner C Out Ankle 10.5 4.5 1.5 Wendell Carter Jr. C Questionable Hip 15.5 8.8 2.3 Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5 4 0.5 Markelle Fultz PG Questionable Knee 14.1 3.9 5.7 Gary Harris SG Questionable Hip 8.3 2 1.2 Jay Scrubb SG Out Ineligible 6.5 3 0.5 Franz Wagner SF Questionable Ankle 18.7 4.1 3.5 Paolo Banchero SF Questionable Back 20 6.9 3.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Questionable (Elbow), Bam Adebayo: Questionable (Quadricep), Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Rest), Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Max Strus: Questionable (Finger), Tyler Herro: Questionable (Quadricep), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSFL

Magic Season Insights

The Magic put up an average of 111.4 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

Orlando is 27-18 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

The Magic have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 110 points per contest, 1.4 fewer points their than season average of 111.4.

Orlando connects on 10.7 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 2.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35%.

The Magic rank 27th in the league averaging 109 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 111.4 points per 100 possessions.

Magic vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5 213.5

