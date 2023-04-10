Eli White -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Eli White At The Plate (2022)

  • White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • White reached base via a hit in 16 of 47 games last season (34.0%), including multiple hits in 8.5% of those games (four of them).
  • In three of 47 games last year, he hit a home run (6.4%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • White picked up an RBI in six of 47 games last season (12.8%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.4%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 14 of 47 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 18
.222 AVG .176
.300 OBP .246
.278 SLG .333
1 XBH 4
1 HR 2
5 RBI 5
21/6 K/BB 20/5
8 SB 4
Home Away
22 GP 25
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (32.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Ashcraft (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up hits.
