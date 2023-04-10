Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Sean Murphy (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has a double and eight walks while batting .150.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit twice this season in seven games, including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Murphy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.8 per game).
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.