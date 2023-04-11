(4-5) will play the (7-4) at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 2 Ks, Luis Cessa will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +195 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Wright - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Cessa - CIN (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Braves and Reds matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-250) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $14.00 back in your pocket.

Braves vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won five of those games.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Reds have won in two of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Reds this season with a +195 moneyline set for this game.

Braves vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

