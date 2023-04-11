After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .341.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 11 games this season, with multiple hits in 36.4% of them.

He has homered in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Arcia has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this year (63.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings