After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is batting .318 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.
  • In 83.3% of his 12 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In six games this season, Riley has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Reds will look to Greene (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.
