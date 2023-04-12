Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Olson -- 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Reds.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 15 hits and an OBP of .439 this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 11th in slugging.
- Olson has had a hit in eight of 12 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits five times (41.7%).
- Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (25.0%), and in 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven in a run in seven games this year (58.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven games this year (58.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- The Reds will look to Greene (0-0) in his third start this season.
- His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.