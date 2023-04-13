Lightning vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two struggling clubs square off when the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-30-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (35-36-10) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET. Both teams have lost four in a row.
Lightning vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSDET
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-215)
|Red Wings (+185)
|-
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have gone 39-23 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -215 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 14-6 record (winning 70.0% of its games).
- The Lightning have an implied moneyline win probability of 68.3% in this game.
Lightning vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|275 (8th)
|Goals
|237 (23rd)
|252 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|270 (22nd)
|70 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (14th)
|53 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|52 (16th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- In Tampa Bay's past 10 contests, it hit the over twice.
- In their past 10 games, the Lightning are putting up 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Lightning offense's 275 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked eighth in the league this year.
- On defense, the Lightning have allowed 252 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
- Their goal differential (+23) ranks them 13th in the NHL.
