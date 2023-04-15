The Atlanta Hawks, Onyeka Okongwu included, square off versus the Boston Celtics at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 120-114 loss to the Celtics (his last game) Okongwu produced 10 points and nine rebounds.

Now let's dig into Okongwu's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.9 12.3 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 6.9 Assists -- 1 1 PRA -- 18.1 20.2 PR -- 17.1 19.2



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 6.6% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.2 per contest.

Okongwu's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

The Celtics concede 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Celtics are 18th in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics allow 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 26 10 9 2 1 0 1 3/11/2023 23 11 8 2 0 1 0 11/16/2022 20 2 9 3 0 0 1

