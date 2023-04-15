The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Kris Bubic

Kris Bubic TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate (2022)

Grissom hit .291 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

In 60.5% of his games last year (26 of 43), Grissom got a base hit, and in 12 of those games (27.9%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 11.6% of his games in 2022 (five of 43), including 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Grissom drove in a run in 11 of 43 games last season (25.6%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.0%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He touched home plate in 46.5% of his games last season (20 of 43), with more than one run on four occasions (9.3%).

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 23 .339 AVG .259 .431 OBP .304 .518 SLG .388 6 XBH 5 2 HR 3 7 RBI 11 12/8 K/BB 22/4 3 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 24 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

