The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.
  • Denver's outings this year have an average point total of 228.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
  • This season, Denver has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has played 46 games this season that have gone over 224.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Minnesota's contests this season is 231.6, 7.1 more points than this game's total.
  • Minnesota's ATS record is 38-43-0 this season.
  • The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those games.
  • This season, Minnesota has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Three of Nuggets' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.
  • Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
  • This year, Minnesota is 17-23-0 at home against the spread (.415 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).
  • The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
  • Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

