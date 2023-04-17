Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will start Ryan Weathers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate (2022)
- Grissom hit .291 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Grissom picked up at least one hit 26 times last season in 43 games played (60.5%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (27.9%).
- He homered in five games a year ago (out of 43 opportunities, 11.6%), going deep in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.6% of his games a year ago (11 of 43), Grissom picked up an RBI. In six of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- In 46.5% of his games last year (20 of 43), he scored at least one run, and in four (9.3%) he scored more than once.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|.339
|AVG
|.259
|.431
|OBP
|.304
|.518
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|12/8
|K/BB
|22/4
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- The Padres will look to Weathers (1-0) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
