Hawks vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-10.5)
|230.5
|-520
|+410
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-10.5)
|230.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-10.5)
|229.5
|-500
|+375
|Tipico
|Celtics (-10.5)
|228.5
|-525
|+410
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and concede 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- These teams score a combined 236.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams surrender 229.5 points per game combined, one point fewer than this matchup's total.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Atlanta has covered 35 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
Hawks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Trae Young
|24.5
|-110
|16.0
|Trae Young
|24.5
|-110
|26.2
|Dejounte Murray
|19.5
|-115
|20.5
|Dejounte Murray
|19.5
|-115
|24.0
|De'Andre Hunter
|13.5
|-110
|11.0
