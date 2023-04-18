Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston Celtics take on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 15, Tatum posted 25 points and 11 rebounds in a 112-99 win versus the Hawks.

With prop bets available for Tatum, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.1 29.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 7.8 Assists 3.5 4.6 3.7 PRA 43.5 43.5 40.6 PR -- 38.9 36.9 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.0



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 21.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Tatum's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Allowing 118.1 points per game, the Hawks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 19th in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26 assists per game, the Hawks are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 40 25 11 2 3 0 0 3/11/2023 35 34 15 6 5 1 0 11/16/2022 33 19 7 8 3 1 1

