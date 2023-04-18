Tuesday's playoff slate features the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:30 PM ET on . The Maple Leafs are the favorite, with -155 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Lightning, who have +135 moneyline odds.

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a look at who we predict will win the game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-155)

Maple Leafs (-155) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.6)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning (46-30-6 overall) have posted a record of 8-6-14 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Tampa Bay has earned 22 points (9-7-4) in its 20 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Lightning recorded only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay failed to win all 10 games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have scored at least three goals 60 times, earning 95 points from those matchups (45-10-5).

Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal in 35 games this season and has recorded 43 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Tampa Bay has posted a record of 26-13-4 (56 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Lightning went 18-17-2 in those matchups (38 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.41 8th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 12th 32 Shots 32 12th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.5 20th 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 25.4% 3rd 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 79.8% 15th

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

