Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Tuesday's playoff slate features the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:30 PM ET on . The Maple Leafs are the favorite, with -155 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Lightning, who have +135 moneyline odds.
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a look at who we predict will win the game.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Tuesday
Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-155)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.6)
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning (46-30-6 overall) have posted a record of 8-6-14 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.
- Tampa Bay has earned 22 points (9-7-4) in its 20 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Lightning recorded only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.
- Tampa Bay failed to win all 10 games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Lightning have scored at least three goals 60 times, earning 95 points from those matchups (45-10-5).
- Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal in 35 games this season and has recorded 43 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Tampa Bay has posted a record of 26-13-4 (56 points).
- The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Lightning went 18-17-2 in those matchups (38 points).
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|9th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|3.41
|8th
|7th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|12th
|32
|Shots
|32
|12th
|7th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|20th
|2nd
|25.6%
|Power Play %
|25.4%
|3rd
|11th
|81.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.8%
|15th
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
