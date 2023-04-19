Braves vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (14-4) and the San Diego Padres (8-11) matching up at PETCO Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 19.
The Atlanta Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (2-1, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Nick Martinez (0-1, 5.60 ERA).
Braves vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
Braves vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have won 12, or 75%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 12-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored 97 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.39 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|@ Royals
|W 10-3
|Charlie Morton vs Brady Singer
|April 15
|@ Royals
|W 9-3
|Bryce Elder vs Kris Bubic
|April 16
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Kyle Wright vs Zack Greinke
|April 17
|@ Padres
|W 2-0
|Max Fried vs Ryan Weathers
|April 18
|@ Padres
|W 8-1
|Spencer Strider vs Blake Snell
|April 19
|@ Padres
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Martínez
|April 21
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Hunter Brown
|April 22
|Astros
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Framber Valdez
|April 23
|Astros
|-
|Max Fried vs Cristian Javier
|April 24
|Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Edward Cabrera
|April 25
|Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Trevor Rogers
