The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vaughn Grissom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate (2022)

Grissom hit .291 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Grissom got a hit in 60.5% of his 43 games last year, with at least two hits in 27.9% of those contests.

He homered in 11.6% of his games last year (five of 43), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Grissom drove in a run in 11 of 43 games last season (25.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (14.0%).

He touched home plate in 20 of 43 games last year, with multiple runs in four of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 23 .339 AVG .259 .431 OBP .304 .518 SLG .388 6 XBH 5 2 HR 3 7 RBI 11 12/8 K/BB 22/4 3 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 24 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)