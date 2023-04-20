Devils vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center on Thursday, April 20 features the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers facing off at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS. The Rangers are ahead in the series 1-0. The Devils are the favorite (-130) in this matchup with the Rangers (+110).
Devils vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have gone 38-22 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, New Jersey has a 33-19 record (winning 63.5% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Devils' implied win probability is 56.5%.
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been an underdog in 23 games this season, and won 12 (52.2%).
- This season New York has won six of its 15 games, or 40.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Rangers have a 47.6% chance to win.
Devils vs. Rangers Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|273 (12th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|216 (4th)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|59 (13th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (9th)
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey has gone over twice in its past 10 games.
- During their last 10 games, the Devils' goals per game average is 0.6 higher than their season-long average.
- The Devils' 289 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Devils have given up the eighth-fewest goals in league play this season, 222 (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's third-best goal differential at +67 this season.
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, New York has hit the over three times.
- During the last 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9 goals.
- The Rangers' 273 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- The Rangers have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 216 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- Their sixth-best goal differential is +57.
