The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Lightning have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Maple Leafs are the favorite (-170) in this game against the Lightning (+145).

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-170) Lightning (+145) -

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Tampa Bay has been at least a +145 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Lightning have a 40.8% chance to win.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 280 (8th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 71 (3rd) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (16th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning and their opponents hit the over on just one occasion over Tampa Bay's past 10 contests.

In the last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best scoring offense (280 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Lightning have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +28.

