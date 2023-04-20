When the Phoenix Suns (45-37) and Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) face off at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, Deandre Ayton and Russell Westbrook will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers

Game Day: Thursday, April 20

Thursday, April 20 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Suns' Last Game

The Clippers were defeated by the Suns on Tuesday, 123-109. Kawhi Leonard scored 31 in a losing effort, while Devin Booker led the winning squad with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 38 1 9 1 0 4 Kevin Durant 25 6 5 1 2 0 Torrey Craig 17 3 2 2 0 5

Clippers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kawhi Leonard 31 8 7 3 0 3 Russell Westbrook 28 5 5 0 2 2 Eric Gordon 12 2 2 0 0 4

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton puts up a team-high 10 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 18 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 58.9% from the floor.

Booker is tops on his team in both points (27.8) and assists (5.5) per contest, and also averages 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant puts up 29.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 56% from the floor and 40.4% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Paul puts up a team-leading 8.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 44% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Torrey Craig puts up 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Clippers Players to Watch

Westbrook is averaging a team-best 7.5 assists per contest. And he is delivering 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Mason Plumlee is averaging 10.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 68% of his shots from the floor (second in NBA).

Leonard gets the Clippers 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac is the Clippers' top rebounder (9.9 per game), and he puts up 10.8 points and 1 assists.

Norman Powell gives the Clippers 17 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kawhi Leonard LAC 23.2 6.7 4 0.8 0.6 2.2 Devin Booker PHO 20.8 2.7 4.9 1.6 0.4 1.3 Russell Westbrook LAC 18.6 5.1 7.8 0.9 1 1.8 Kevin Durant PHO 18 4.4 3.3 0.3 1 1.8 Ivica Zubac LAC 12.5 9.2 0.5 0.6 0.9 0 Chris Paul PHO 11.9 3.8 6 1.1 0.4 1.7

