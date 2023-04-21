Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 27 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.263).

Atlanta has the No. 8 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (97 total runs).

The Braves are fifth in MLB with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.3 times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is 13th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.28 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.259).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Elder is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Royals W 9-3 Away Bryce Elder Kris Bubic 4/16/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Kyle Wright Zack Greinke 4/17/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Max Fried Ryan Weathers 4/18/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/19/2023 Padres L 1-0 Away Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 4/21/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Elder Hunter Brown 4/22/2023 Astros - Home Kyle Wright Framber Valdez 4/23/2023 Astros - Home Max Fried Cristian Javier 4/24/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Edward Cabrera 4/25/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Daniel Castano 4/26/2023 Marlins - Home Bryce Elder Braxton Garrett

