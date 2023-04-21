Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 2-0 series lead.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228.5)
- The Celtics have covered more often than the Hawks this season, tallying an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 35-45-2 record of the Hawks.
- As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 6-3 against the spread compared to the 21-25-1 ATS record Boston puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.
- Boston and its opponents have exceeded the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better mark than the Hawks have posted (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the league offensively (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points conceded).
- At 25 assists per game, the Hawks are 18th in the league.
- In 2022-23, the Hawks are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
- In 2022-23, Atlanta has attempted 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 24.1% of Atlanta's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 75.9% have been 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.