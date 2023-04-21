The Boston Celtics are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The point total is 228.5 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -4.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 55 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 228.5 points.

Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this year.

The Hawks have come away with 12 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 43 52.4% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, in its last 10 games.

The Hawks have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.

The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 26-30 43-39 Hawks 36-46 9-6 47-35

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.