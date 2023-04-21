How to Watch the Hawks vs. Celtics: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 coming up.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Celtics.
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 48.3% from the field, two% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Atlanta has a 30-20 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.3% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The Hawks average seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).
- Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks are better offensively, scoring 119.6 points per game, compared to 117.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 117.4 points per game at home, and 118.9 away.
- At home Atlanta is giving up 117.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than it is on the road (118.9).
- At home the Hawks are collecting 25.3 assists per game, 0.6 more than away (24.7).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Clint Capela
|Questionable
|Calf
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Groin
|Dejounte Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Knee
|John Collins
|Questionable
|Back
