Top Player Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs Game 3 on April 21, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others on the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at State Farm Arena.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-128)
|3.5 (+120)
|8.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-200)
- Young's 26.2 points per game are 1.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- Young's rebounding average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Young's assist average -- 10.2 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).
- Young has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (-105)
|5.5 (+110)
|5.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-143)
- The 21.5 points prop bet over/under set for Dejounte Murray on Friday is 1.0 more than his scoring average on the season (20.5).
- Murray has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
- Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (5.5).
- Murray has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|9.5 (-133)
|9.5 (-149)
|0.5 (+100)
- The 9.5-point over/under set for Clint Capela on Friday is 2.5 less than his scoring average on the season (12.0).
- His per-game rebounding average of 11.0 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).
- Capela averages 0.9 assists, 0.4 more than Friday's prop bet (0.5).
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-125)
|9.5 (-133)
|4.5 (+125)
|3.5 (+125)
- The 29.5-point total set for Tatum on Friday is 0.6 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).
- Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. Hawks player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (-105)
|5.5 (+110)
|5.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-143)
- Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 1.1 higher than Friday's prop total.
- His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- Friday's assists prop bet for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.
- He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Friday.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.