The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Truist Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .237 with a double, four home runs and three walks.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 73.7% of his games this year (14 of 19), with multiple hits three times (15.8%).

He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 19), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has had an RBI in seven games this year (36.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (21.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings