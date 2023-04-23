The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks meet in the opening round, with Game 4 coming up.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Atlanta is 30-20 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

Atlanta has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks put up 119.6 points per game at home, 2.4 more than away (117.2). On defense they give up 117.4 per game, 1.5 fewer points than on the road (118.9).

This year the Hawks are averaging more assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (24.7).

Hawks Injuries