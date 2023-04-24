In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a win against Memphis Grizzlies.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-5) 222.5 -205 +175 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-5.5) 222.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-5) 222.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-4.5) 220.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

  • The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
  • The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 113 per outing (11th in league).
  • The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • Opponents of these two teams score 229.6 combined points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.
  • Memphis has won 36 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 46 times.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.