The Tampa Bay Lightning ready for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Maple Leafs lead 2-1 in the series. The Lightning have -110 odds on the moneyline against the Maple Leafs (-110).

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX

TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-110) Maple Leafs (-110) -

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning are 40-23 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 40-26 (winning 60.6%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lightning a 52.4% chance to win.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Maple Leafs Total (Rank) 280 (8th) Goals 278 (9th) 252 (14th) Goals Allowed 220 (7th) 71 (3rd) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 53 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (11th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.

During their past 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Lightning offense's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked eighth in the league this year.

The Lightning are ranked 14th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game).

The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +28.

