Bogdan Bogdanovic will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time out, a 129-121 loss to the Celtics, Bogdanovic had eight points.

We're going to examine Bogdanovic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.0 13.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 2.7 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.6 PRA 23.5 19.8 18.8 PR -- 17 16.2 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.9



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Celtics

Bogdanovic has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 6.7 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

The Celtics concede 44 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

The Celtics give up 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked fifth in the NBA, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 19 8 2 0 2 0 0 4/21/2023 22 15 4 1 3 1 1 4/18/2023 33 18 2 4 4 0 2 4/15/2023 28 9 4 4 2 2 2

