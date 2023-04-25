The Atlanta Hawks are 13.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -13.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in 55 of 82 outings.

Atlanta's games this year have had a 236.6-point total on average, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has gone 36-46-0 ATS this year.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those games.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 13.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 42 51.2% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over seven times.

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.

The Hawks put up seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics give up (111.4).

Atlanta has put together a 33-29 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 3-3 43-39 Hawks 36-46 0-0 47-35

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.