Trae Young and Jayson Tatum are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics square off at TD Garden on Tuesday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-120) 3.5 (-111) 10.5 (-105) 2.5 (+100)

The 27.5-point prop total for Young on Tuesday is 1.3 higher than his season scoring average, which is 26.2.

Young's rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Young averages 10.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (-128) 10.5 (-133) 0.5 (-105)

Clint Capela has recorded 12 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.5 points higher than Tuesday's points prop total.

Capela has collected 11 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (10.5).

Capela has averaged 0.9 assists per game this year, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 8.5 (-105) 6.5 (-105) 0.5 (-115)

The 8.5-point total set for Onyeka Okongwu on Tuesday is 1.4 less than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 6.5.

Okongwu has averaged one assist this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-115) 9.5 (-149) 4.5 (+115) 3.5 (-105)

The 30.1 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (30.5).

Tatum has collected 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (-128) 10.5 (-133) 0.5 (-105)

The 26.6 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 0.1 more than his prop total on Tuesday (26.5).

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 5.5.

Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday.

