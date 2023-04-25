On Tuesday, Ozzie Albies (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: BSSO

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks while batting .253.

Albies has gotten a hit in 17 of 23 games this year (73.9%), with multiple hits on five occasions (21.7%).

Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (21.7%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.5% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 30.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (34.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings