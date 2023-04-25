Saddiq Bey NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Hawks vs. Celtics - April 25
Saddiq Bey and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to place a wager on Bey's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|13.8
|10.7
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.7
|4.6
|Assists
|--
|1.5
|1.8
|PRA
|18.5
|20
|17.1
|PR
|--
|18.5
|15.3
|3PM
|1.5
|2.0
|1.5
Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Celtics
- The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.
- The Celtics allow 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.
- The Celtics give up 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the NBA.
- The Celtics allow 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.
- The Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Saddiq Bey vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/23/2023
|21
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/21/2023
|27
|15
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4/18/2023
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/15/2023
|24
|6
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4/9/2023
|15
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3/11/2023
|26
|17
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|2/6/2023
|30
|14
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|11/12/2022
|30
|10
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11/9/2022
|33
|18
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
