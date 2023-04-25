On Tuesday, Sam Hilliard (coming off going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

Hilliard is batting .333 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%) Hilliard has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (29.4%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Hilliard has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

