Bryce Elder will toe the rubber for the Atlanta Braves (16-8) on Wednesday, April 26 versus the Miami Marlins (12-12), who will answer with Sandy Alcantara. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The favored Braves have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +130. The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (2-0, 1.14 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (1-2, 5.84 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Braves and Marlins matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.45 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Braves vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 14 out of the 21 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 9-2 (winning 81.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 6-3 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win six times (42.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Marlins had a record of 1-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Matt Olson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Kevin Pillar 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+275)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.