How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers take the road to play the Boston Bruins for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins have a 3-1 lead in the series.
Tune in to watch the Bruins and Panthers square off on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/23/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|6-2 BOS
|4/21/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-2 BOS
|4/19/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|6-3 FLA
|4/17/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|3-1 BOS
|1/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
- The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|51
|112
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Patrice Bergeron
|78
|27
|31
|58
|21
|38
|61.2%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers' total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
