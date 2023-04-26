The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers will go head to head in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 113 per outing (11th in the league).

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 229.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Ja Morant 27.5 -105 26.2 Desmond Bane 24.5 -110 21.5 Jaren Jackson Jr. 19.5 -125 18.6 Dillon Brooks 12.5 -130 14.3 Xavier Tillman 9.5 -130 7.0

