The Atlanta Hawks, Clint Capela included, take the court versus the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Capela, in his most recent game (April 25 win against the Celtics) put up four points and seven rebounds.

In this article we will look at Capela's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12 9.4 Rebounds 9.5 11 8.3 Assists -- 0.9 0.3 PRA 19.5 23.9 18 PR 18.5 23 17.7



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Celtics

Capela has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 7.1% and 9.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Capela's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

The Celtics concede 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 44 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 23.1 per contest.

Clint Capela vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 21 4 7 1 0 1 0 4/23/2023 30 10 7 0 0 1 2 4/21/2023 25 10 11 0 0 0 1 4/18/2023 22 4 7 0 0 1 2 4/15/2023 27 12 8 0 0 0 1 3/11/2023 21 12 9 0 0 0 0 11/16/2022 18 7 8 0 0 0 0

